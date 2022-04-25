TULSA, Okla. - In a nationwide show of community support, hundreds of Williams employees will give their energy to complete more than 150 projects across 18 states as part of the company’s inaugural Volunteer Week, April 22-29. Projects range from outdoor beautification to volunteering in elementary school classrooms to helping at food banks. A list of organizations the projects are supporting can be found here.
“Strong community involvement is at the heart of Williams, driven by our core value to be responsible stewards. By harnessing the energy and enthusiasm of our employees, we’re exemplifying our values by lending a hand to the nonprofits that work hard every day to improve our communities,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams president and chief executive officer. “We are privileged to be in a position to support the many communities in which we live and work through active volunteer engagement, and I look forward to joining Williams employees in demonstrating what can be accomplished when we work together.”
Williams Volunteer Week builds on the company’s long tradition of being a good neighbor through employee volunteerism and financial support. Last year, employees recorded more than 23,000 volunteer hours, serving as advocates, youth mentors, coaches, nonprofit board members and volunteer firefighters. In addition, Williams awarded more than $12 million to more than 2,000 organizations across 48 states on top of the personal contributions made by employees, retirees and board members.