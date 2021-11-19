SHREVEPORT, La. — Willis-Knighton Health System alerted employees today that the hospital system is prepared to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Willis-Knighton CEO Jaf Fielder said the hospital put a statement on its internal website to tell employees that if the federal vaccine mandate was not reversed, employees would be required to be vaccinated.
He said Willis-Knighton has encouraged employees to get vaccinated, but also advocated for their right to choose.
“We think our employees know best what's best for them and their family. Unfortunately, the government has stepped in with this mandate and basically taken those decisions away from us,” Fielder said. “You know, CMS is now requiring all hospitals that take Medicare and Medicaid funding, now all of their employees have to be vaccinated. So, we do understand that Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the mandate. But Willis-Knighton is prepared to comply with the mandate.”
Fielder said the hospital has been developing policies and procedures to move forward if necessary. But he said the timing of a vaccine mandate is especially bad right now.
“We're ready to comply if we have to, still encouraging our employees to get vaccinated as we have been throughout the pandemic,” Fielder said. “But we're hoping that the litigation is successful in either pushing the timing of this out of the holidays, because this is an awful time of the year to have to put in a mandate like this, when you're begging people to come to work and the staffing is the way it is. It would be better if this was done later, obviously, or not at all.”
Fielder said just like the rest of the country, Willis-Knighton is challenged with a shortage of qualified nurses and healthcare professionals. He said a staff shortage limits the hospital from being able to open additional beds and see more patients.