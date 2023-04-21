SHREVEPORT, La. -- When parents go home with their newborns, Willis Knighton educates them on keeping their bundles of joy safe.
Louisiana's infant mortality rate stands at 7.5. The national rate is 5.4.
Patricia Pennywell, the clinical instructor at the Willis Knighton NICU, wants the public to know about safe sleep because education could help bring those numbers down and save your baby.
"If he should happen to spit up in his sleep, it's going to be right there on top of the windpipe and with a breath he could begin to suck that in, aspirate, suffocate and die," said Pennywell. "This is one reason why putting a baby on their back is so important."
Stacy Smith, the head nurse of the postpartum nursery, says just think of your ABC's: Alone on their back and in their crib. Also, remove items that could strangle or suffocate your baby.
"You always want to make sure the baby is only in a swaddle or a sleeper," said Smith. "So, first thing I'm going to do, is take off this very nice, crocheted blanket. Babies can roll, move, and this ends up on their face."
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends pacifiers after breastfeeding has been established.