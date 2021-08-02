SHREVEPORT, La. - Willis-Knighton hospitals are facing full capacity at all four of its acute care hospitals during Louisiana's most severe COVID surge, according to the Public Relations Manager.
All hospitals and emergency departments are reportedly backed up with dozens of patients who are waiting for beds that are not available.
Roberts said unvaccinated COVID patients who are younger and healthier, including pregnant women and children, are the greatest cause of this latest surge. Willis-Knighton reportedly has more than 85 COVID patients in its hospitals.