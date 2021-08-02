SHREVEPORT, La- Willis-Knighton hospitals are facing full capacity at all four of its acute care hospitals during Louisiana's most severe COVID surge. This is according to the Public Relations Manager, Terrie Roberts, at Willis-Knighton Health Systems.
All hospitals and emergency departments are reportedly backed up with dozens of patients who are waiting for beds that are not available.
Roberts says unvaccinated COVID patients who are younger and healthier, including pregnant women and children, are the greatest cause of this latest surge. Willis-Knighton reportedly has more than 85 COVID patients in its hospitals.