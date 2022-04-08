SHREVEPORT, La. - The John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center joined the Louisiana organ procurement agency Friday to mark donate life month at a donor flag raising ceremony.
The ceremony took place at Willis Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road. Families of organ donors and organ donor recipients were invited to view family names added to the wall of heroes.
Families of organ donors also received a token of thanks in honor of their loved ones contribution in helping save lives.
"It came at a time where we couldn't even think straight, but I'm so glad we did this," said Shereka Freeman Johnson, mother of organ donor Raymond Johnson II. Johnson II lost his life in 2021 at the age of 10. "Just love on them while you can."
"I'm getting to enjoy my kids and watch them grow and succeed in everything that they do and be here for every moment that I might've missed otherwise," said Terri Fike. Fike is an organ donor recipient of Dinorah Marie Rodriguez, who lost her life as a result of gun violence on June 18, 2019 at the age of 14. Fike received Rodriguez's pancreas and was able to go into remission after battling diabetes and other illnesses most of her life.
