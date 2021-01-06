SHREVEPORT, LA. - Two new COVID-19 studies are scheduled to start up this week within the Willis-Knighton Health System.
The "Regeneron Cocktail," as it's known, is the coronavirus treatment that was given to President Trump and is being used in studies at Willis-Knighton for people with certain risk factors. But this new study will be focusing on different groups and doses.
"Some of the data suggests that we don't have to have as high a dose for patients to benefit, and we are going to be looking at people without risk factors. And, also we'll be looking at children. That's something we'll start looking at this week," said Carrie Kay, Willis-Knighton Health System clinical research director.
"We're finding the low dose is really really good too. So the next arm of the study is actually going to be a low dose for the positive folks that don't have all of the comorbid conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, asthma, etc.," said Dr. Clint Wilson of Willis-Knighton Bossier.
-----
Anyone interested in taking part in these studies should contact Carrie Kay at Willis-Knighton at 318-455-9730.