ASHLAND, La. -- A Winn Parish man died early Sunday morning from injuries sustained in a UTV crash the day before in north Natchitoches Parish.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies said Jacob L. Pullig, 21, was operating a customized 2016 Can Am Maverick utility terrain vehicle Saturday night with Joshua W. Feirn, 24, of Winnfield, as his passenger on the Louisiana Trails off Bumgardner Road between Ashland and Chestnut. Witnesses said the UTV experienced a mechanical problem and went off the trail and overturned several times.
Several people applied first aid to Feirn, who suffered serious injuries. He was flown to LSU Ochsner Health hospital in Shreveport, where he died early Sunday morning.
Pullig was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicle homicide and driving while intoxicated. Bond has not been set.