JENA, La. – Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 at Louisiana Highway 124. The crash resulted in the death of Julia Walker, 68, of Winnfield.
The initial investigation revealed that Faye Johns, 70, of Winnfield, was preparing to turn at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 124 and Louisiana Highway 125. Johns turned left onto Louisiana Highway 125, but failed to yield to a southbound Kenworth vehicle. As a result, Johns’ vehicle was hit.
Johns and Walker were both injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. At approximately 10 p.m., Troop E was notified that Walker passed away. The driver of the Kenworth did not have any injuries.
Cause of the crash is still under investigation. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.
In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities.