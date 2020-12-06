BENTON, La. - Pet owners know the death of a dog or cat can be devastating. But one family is using that loss to help other animals in need.
"I would rescue every dog that I saw if I could," said Vickie Case, who admits she's always had a soft spot for animals. That soft spot included Winnie, a deaf, elderly Westie mix who was found in rough shape near Monroe.
"Some woman spotted him in the middle of the woods while it was cold and rainy," said Ninna Lopez, the founder of Ninna's Road to Rescue, an animal shelter in Benton. "At first she thought it might be a dead animal until he picked his head up."
Winnie was a fighter and the volunteers at the rescue nursed him back to health, where he caught Vickie's eye.
"I saw Winnie on Nina's website, and I just thought he was the sweetest thing." Case said.
Winnie joined the case family in January, but things took a turn for the worst nine months later.
"He was an old soul when we adopted him," Case said. "He just had a lot of health issues, bless his heart."
Winnie died in October but out of the heartbreak, Vickie and her family were inspired to create "Winnie's Way" a non-profit to organization to raise money to help other rescue dogs with special needs. The new group awarded it's first $1,000 check Saturday to Ninna's Road to Rescue.
"With Winnie coming from [the shelter], our first presentation just had to go to them," Case said.
"It was just a wonderful, Merry Christmas present to us." Lopez said.
The money will help more disabled rescue dogs including Amadeus, a poodle who was born without eyes and was surrendered with severely matted fur, and Stargazer, a Maltese who had to have her right eye removed.
"Our vet bill ranges about $7,000 a month," Lopez said. "I don't think people understand that l have to write a check for every single month."
"When we started all this, we said, 'if we only raise enough money to help one dog, at least we've helped one,'" Case said. "I think the special need ones get overlooked sometimes, so that's what we got a soft spot for."
"Winnie's Way" is just getting started with big plans for 2021. Their website's not quite ready yet but they've applied for non-profit status. To contact "Winnie's Way" email winniesway20@gmail.com or check out their Facebook or Instagram pages.
Ninna's Road to Rescue also has a website and social media pages, including a Youtube account with videos of their animals available for adoption.