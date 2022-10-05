SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.
Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
The shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the Red Dot Storage on Greenwood Road. Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said McMurry shot at a repossession agent who told him he was there to collect two of McMurry's 18-wheelers because of non-payment. The agent fired fired back.
After McMurry fired a second shot, the agent pulled out a second handgun and fired a shot that grazed McMurry's head. McMurry got out of his truck, jumped a fence and went inside a home in the Greenwood Elderly Apartments, climbed out the bathroom window and ran back to his GMC truck which was hauling an RV, Jackson said.
A Greenwood police officer asked McMurry to surrender, but McMurry ignored him. The officer fired shots at McMurry as he accelerated, crashing into the police car and a bystander's parked 18-wheeler. The GMC pickup eventually stopped after it flipped on its side.
McMurry was taken by Caddo Fire District No. 3 to the hospital for treatment. He's held in Caddo Correctional Center.