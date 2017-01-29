First Baptist Church in Shreveport iced up South Highlands with a block party, this afternoon.
Hundreds of families showed up to the second annual winter block party: complete with a giant slide, petting zoo, pony rides, live music, and more.
Another plus: everyone got in for free.
One party goer talked about a couple of his favorite events there.
9-year-old Nathaniel Kemp says, "I had a lot of fun here with the animals and the baby animals. It was a lot of fun to go down the slide too, and run down the hill."
The church says they do it to give the community something fun to do, and also use it as an opportunity to let the families get to know the church.
Minister, Ronney Webb says, "It's just a way to get our neighbors in from the community and show our church that it is a fun place to be, and we like having folks on our campus."
Webb also mentions the church will be doing four block parties a year.