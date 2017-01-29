Weather Alert

...THE HEAT ADVISORY FOR EASTERN TEXAS HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO NOW INCLUDE SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND WESTERN LOUISIANA... ...A HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * EVENT...HIGH HUMIDITY COMBINED WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 90S WILL YIELD HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 108 DEGREES. * TIMING...FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACT...HEAT INDEX READINGS ABOVE 105 CAN INCREASE THE RISK OF HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. &&