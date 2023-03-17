SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Friday night for southeast Oklahoma and southern Arkansas near the mountains.
Lows are forecast near 32 degrees in these areas.
A Freeze Watch is in effect for Saturday night. The weather service expects all of the ArkLaTex to experience a freeze and a frost.
Lows may range from the 20s near the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas to about 32 degrees around Toledo Bend.
