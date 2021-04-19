SHREVEPORT, La. - A Winter-like weather pattern across the Pacific Northwest called an "Omega Block" is projected to send a strong cold front to the ArkLaTex on Tuesday.
As a result, near record lows are forecast on Wednesday morning. Temperatures could drop into the 30s across all of the ArkLaTex. Readings near freezing are possible in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The front enters the ArkLaTex around noon on Tuesday.
It approaches Shreveport by the late afternoon.
The boundary moves south of the area during the evening.
