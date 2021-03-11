SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three weeks after the winter storm disaster that burst underground water pipes, some homes and businesses in the heart of the city are still struggling.
But it's the loss of phone and internet service through AT&T that's the problem -- not a loss of running water or electricity.
Some Century Link customers have told KTBS they're also affected by the same AT&T lines. The problem appears to be along the Youree Drive corridor in Broadmoor. Businesses are hit especially hard.
Three weeks was enough for Heather Zahn at Flower Power.
"We've actually reached out and gone ahead and switched carriers so we could go ahead and have immediate phone service. And we actually just got back up and running this morning through a different provider," Zahn said Friday, as a helper in the shop arranged a dozen roses for a customer's wedding anniversary.
Zahn had forwarded all six of shop's landlines to her cell phone to try to keep up with customers. Other businesses told us they've done the same. But Terry McKnight, owner of Automated Business Concepts, says it hasn't been easy.
"To go from four (land)lines to directing it through our cell phones, and emailing our customers, and telling them to call our personal cell phones, it's been difficult. Our cell phones have been going off at home at night," McKnight said.
At Broadmoor Garage, Scotty Osborne says his five office phone lines have been forwarded to one company cell phone. He says it will identify itself as Broadmoor Garage. But at times, he and his helpers may reach for their own phones.
"If people don't recognize the number, they won't pick up. I'm sure I'm missing many phone calls from customers," Osborne said.
AT&T spokesman Charles Bassett emailed a statement to KTBS, saying in part, "Cable damage caused by the storm may be affecting services for a limited number customers which are delivered in the area around our South Highlands Facility. Our teams and additional support crews are working around the clock to address the services delivered through that local facility. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Bassett said AT&T would have no further comment. So it's not known when service will be fully restored. Customers we talked to have heard everything from this weekend to sometime in April.
Osborne says he's been frustrated trying to get answers from AT&T.
McKnight says his business has additionally been hampered with the loss of fax service.
"We service customers within a hundred mile radius in every direction," he says. "We've been forwarding calls to our personal cell phones, through email, and basically scrambling every way we can to take care of our customers' needs."
Fortunately, for the businesses we talked to, none of them bundled their internet service with their AT&T phone service. But some homeowners have complained to KTBS about losing both.