LITTLE ROCK, Ark - A generational storm may lead to all-time record electric and natural gas bills in Arkansas. Investigations have been opened by the Attorney General’s Office and the Arkansas Public Service Commission.
APSC Chairman Ted Thomas told members of the Arkansas Legislature’s Joint Energy Committee on Tuesday the winter storm that hit the entire state and many parts of the country two weeks ago stressed the system to its maximum capacity.
How much this will cost consumers has not been tabulated, he added.
Problems with natural gas production, coupled with record use and a lack of wind and solar energy reserves caused significant price increases that will probably be passed onto customers, he said. Zero and sub-zero temperatures caused problems with natural gas production in Texas and Oklahoma that resulted in those states losing half of their natural gas production ability as the record-cold storm draped much of the South.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has already announced that an investigation into potential price gouging is already underway. Deputy Attorney General Chuck Harder said the office will investigate all facets of how energy was acquired during the storm by companies, contacts, procurement plans, and others in an attempt to ascertain if there was any manipulation of prices.
