SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for McCurtain County, Oklahoma until 6 p.m. Thursday. Up to a third of an inch of ice accumulation is expected.
Also, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for Nevada, Hempstead, Howard, Sevier, Little River counties in Arkansas plus Bowie, Red River, Titus, Morris, Camp and Upshur counties in east Texas. Slick spots on elevated roadways are possible.
Temperatures were near freezing in these areas on Wednesday afternoon.
Light rain and freezing rain were falling over northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.
Here is the forecast time line:
Light freezing rain (pink) is forecast at 5 p.m. in the northwest part of the ArkLaTex.
More of the same could occur at 10 p.m.
On Thursday, an approaching weather disturbance could warm the atmosphere some pushing the freezing precipitation into north central Texas and central Oklahoma.
