Winter Storm Warning (Shreveport National Weather Service)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for McCurtain County, Oklahoma until 6 p.m. Thursday.  Up to a third of an inch of ice accumulation is expected.

Winter Weather Advisory (Shreveport National Weather Service)

Also, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for Nevada, Hempstead, Howard, Sevier, Little River counties in Arkansas plus Bowie, Red River, Titus, Morris, Camp and Upshur counties in east Texas.  Slick spots on elevated roadways are possible.

Wednesday Afternoon Temperatures

Temperatures were near freezing in these areas on Wednesday afternoon.

Radar Image from Wednesday Afternoon

Light rain and freezing rain were falling over northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.

Here is the forecast time line:

5 PM Wednesday Forecast

Light freezing rain (pink) is forecast at 5 p.m. in the northwest part of the ArkLaTex.

10 PM Wednesday Forecast

More of the same could occur at 10 p.m.

7 AM Thursday Forecast
6 PM Thursday Forecast

On Thursday, an approaching weather disturbance could warm the atmosphere some pushing the freezing precipitation into north central Texas and central Oklahoma.

