SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Union, Columbia, Nevada, Hempstead, Howard, Sevier, McCurtain, Red River, Titus, Morris, Franklin, Camp and Upshur counties until 6 p.m. Thursday. Up to 1/4 inch of ice and 1 inch of snow are possible.
They also have a Winter Weather Advisory for areas between the I-30 and I-20 corridors. Trace amounts up to a tenth of an inch of ice could occur on elevated surfaces.
Our latest weather maker was moving into the ArkLaTex on Wednesday evening with rain.
The arctic front was slowly moving into the area. The Ouachitas were slowing the very shallow air mass down just to our north.
Here is the forecast timeline:
On Thursday morning, cold rain is forecast across most of the ArkLaTex. A light wintry mix could occur in northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
It's mostly a rain event in Louisiana by the lunch hour with light wintry precipitation over northern sections.
In the afternoon, the rain tapers off. On the back side of the storm, a wintry mix is possible. Even some light snow could occur in the I-30 corridor.
By evening, most of the area could see a light wintry mix with no major accumulations.
The precipitation should end late in the evening or shortly after midnight.
Warm ground due to balmy weather of late and the shallow nature of the air mass bottled up in the mountains may limit the severity of this potential winter weather event. Get the latest forecast updates early Thursday morning on KTBS 3 First News at 4:30 a.m. with Meteorologist Patrick Dennis.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast