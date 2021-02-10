SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for tonight. It covers the southern part of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma.
Light amounts of ice could collect on bridges, overpasses, trees and power lines by Thursday morning.
Low temperatures are forecast near freezing in south Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma.
Highs could be just above freezing Thursday afternoon lessening the icing threat at that time.
