SHREVEPORT, La. - Light rain with some wintry mix could produce patchy ice on elevated roadways this evening. Thus, the Shreveport National Weather has a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight.
As of 7 p.m., light rain with some mix extended from Toledo Bend into northeast Louisiana. It was moving northeast at 40 mph.
The light rain (blue) with some wintry mix (pink) should move east during the evening departing by midnight.
