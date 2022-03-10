Winter Weather Advisory from the Shreveport National Weather Service
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has the northern half of the ArkLaTex under a Winter Weather Advisory. It goes until 12 a.m. Saturday. They are forecasting up to an inch of snow accumulation north of I-20 into the mountains of Arkansas.

Water Vapor Image of our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker responsible for this forecast was a strong upper atmospheric storm located near Las Vegas Thursday evening.

Surface Weather Map as of Thursday Evening

It's expected to drag a strong cold front into the ArkLaTex on Friday. Late Thursday, the front was just northwest of Dallas.

Friday's Wind Forecast

Also, the storm could bring gusty winds to the area.  Winds are expected to howl from 20 to 40 mph during Friday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Friday Morning Forecast

Tranquil conditions are expected early Friday.  The coldest weather with the strongest winds will arrive much later than the frontal boundary moving through Friday morning.

Midday Friday Forecast

The warmest weather is expected around the lunch hour.  This should keep the ground warm during the possible wintry event to minimize travel problems.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Rain (blue) and wintry mix (pink...snow white) develop in the afternoon.  Temperatures plummet to near freezing in northern sections.

Friday Evening Forecast

Rain changes into wintry mix and snow by Friday evening.

2 AM Saturday Forecast

The wintry weather may last until a little after midnight.

Forecast Snow Accumulations

Heaviest snow accumulations are forecast in the mountains with lighter amounts south to I-20.  Warm weather over the past few days plus projected temperatures near and above freezing during the event should once again limit snow accumulations.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.

