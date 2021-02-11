SHREVEPORT, La. - Light rain and drizzle may change to freezing precipitation Thursday night as it cools down below freezing. Thus, light accumulations of ice may occur on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday night until midday Friday.
Low temperatures are forecast in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Significant precipitation is expected to slowly move southeast toward dawn on Friday.
More wintry weather is forecast as we head into the weekend and next week. Get the latest weather and traffic information Friday morning from Meteorologist Brian Fowler.
