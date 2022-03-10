SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has the northern half of the ArkLaTex under a Winter Weather Advisory. It goes until 12 a.m. Saturday. They are forecasting up to an inch of snow accumulation north of I-20 into the mountains of Arkansas.
Our next weather maker responsible for this forecast was a strong upper atmospheric storm located near Las Vegas as of Thursday evening.
It's expected to drag a strong cold front into the ArkLaTex on Friday. Late Thursday, the front was just northwest of Dallas.
Also, the storm could bring gusty winds to the area. Winds are expected to howl from 20 to 40 mph during Friday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Tranquil conditions are expected early Friday. The coldest weather with the strongest winds will arrive much later than the frontal boundary moving through Friday morning.
The warmest weather is expected around the lunch hour. This should keep the ground warm during the possible wintry event to minimize travel problems.
Rain (blue) and wintry mix (pink...snow white) develop in the afternoon. Temperatures plummet to near freezing in northern sections.
Rain changes into wintry mix and snow by Friday evening.
The wintry weather may last until a little after midnight.
Heaviest snow accumulations are forecast in the mountains with lighter amounts south to I-20. Warm weather over the past few days plus projected temperatures near and above freezing during the event should once again limit snow accumulations.
