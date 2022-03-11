SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service continues with the Winter Weather Advisory until midnight. It covers south Arkansas and north Louisiana.
Light accumulations of snow on elevated surfaces are still possible in these areas.
As of 9:45 p.m., light snow was over northeast Texas. Heavier amounts were falling over north Louisiana. Temperatures were mostly above freezing.
The storm system responsible for the snow was moving through the ArkLaTex late Friday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline for the duration of the event:
By the late evening, the snow is expected to wind down across the eastern part of the area.
After midnight, the snow is expected to depart the ArkLaTex.
Clearing is forecast for the rest of the night with lows in the 20s.
Sunshine and highs in the 50s is the outlook for Saturday afternoon.
