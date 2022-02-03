SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service continues the Winter Weather Advisory until 12 a.m. Friday for the I-20 corridor in east Texas and northwest Louisiana. A few slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses.
Mega 3 Doppler Radar late Thursday evening showed a few snow flurries left over in Caddo parish. Otherwise, the significant precipitation had ended.
Temperatures were close to freezing. Even though the ground is still warm, elevated surfaces could have patchy ice since they cool quicker.
