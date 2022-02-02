SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter weather remains possible in parts of the ArkLaTex starting late Wednesday night and into Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for part of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.
This includes Tyler, Mt. Pleasant, Idabel, Dequeen and Hope. These areas may see up 1/4-inch freezing rain that main cause issues on bridges, limbs and power lines.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory areas between Interstate 30 and I-20 due to possible freezing rain late on Thursday afternoon and evening.
In most areas, freezing rain amounts will be light and mainly less than 1/10 of an inch.
Regardless of precipitation type, it will be cold Thursday. Temperatures will likely remain in the 30s with a cold rain.
Best chance for travel issues due to any winter precipitation will be in northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas north of I-30.
