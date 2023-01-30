SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather in the form of freezing rain is forecast over northern and western parts of the ArkLaTex according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect over the western areas from Gilmer to Pittsburg to Mount Peasant to Clarksville to Idabel line and points westward.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northeast Texas and south Arkansas until Wednesday morning.
Ice accumulations in these areas could range from a trace to near a quarter of an inch on bridges, overpasses, trees and power lines.
An arctic front with near to below freezing temperatures behind it is one ingredient for this potential icy mess.
The other is a storm system over California with the jet stream pumping warm and humid air with occasional weather disturbances over the ArkLaTex.
Here is the forecast timeline for the wintry weather:
The computer forecasts show potential wintry weather (pink) over the northern and western sections of the area through Wednesday.
Another possible weather problem this week is flooding. A Flood Watch will be posted on Tuesday by the Shreveport National Weather Service. Inches of rain could occur through Thursday.
Here is the Thursday forecast. Thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected before the storm system departs. Severe weather is not anticipated.
