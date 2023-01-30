Winter Storm Warning over the western ArkLaTex (Shreveport National Weather Service)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather in the form of freezing rain is forecast over northern and western parts of the ArkLaTex according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.  A Winter Storm Warning is in effect over the western areas from Gilmer to Pittsburg to Mount Peasant to Clarksville to Idabel line and points westward.

Winter Weather Advisory (Shreveport National Weather Service)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northeast Texas and south Arkansas until Wednesday morning.

Forecast Ice Accumulations

Ice accumulations in these areas could range from a trace to near a quarter of an inch on bridges, overpasses, trees and power lines.

Early Monday Evening Weather Map

An arctic front with near to below freezing temperatures behind it is one ingredient for this potential icy mess.

Water Vapor Image with this Week's Weather Maker

The other is a storm system over California with the jet stream pumping warm and humid air with occasional weather disturbances over the ArkLaTex.

Here is the forecast timeline for the wintry weather:

Tuesday Morning Forecast
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

The computer forecasts show potential wintry weather (pink) over the northern and western sections of the area through Wednesday.

Forecast Rain Amounts through Thursday

Another possible weather problem this week is flooding.  A Flood Watch will be posted on Tuesday by the Shreveport National Weather Service.  Inches of rain could occur through Thursday.

Thursday Forecast

Here is the Thursday forecast.  Thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected before the storm system departs.  Severe weather is not anticipated.

