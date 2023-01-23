SHREVEPORT, La. - Big weather changes are forecast for Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting rainy, snowy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Thus, they have both Winter Weather and Wind Advisories posted for Tuesday afternoon and night.
Slushy snow may accumulate up to a couple of inches over southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. A few slick spots could occur on elevated roadways (bridges and overpasses).
Winds may stay in the 15 to 30 mph range during Tuesday afternoon and evening making it quite blustery.
The storm system responsible for this outlook was in the southwest US as of Monday afternoon.
Severe weather is projected to stay southeast of the ArkLaTex according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain approaches the area early Tuesday.
It spreads across the ArkLaTex by early afternoon.
During the late afternoon, expect windy, wet and cold conditions.
As the storm moves through on Tuesday evening, rain may change over to snow in the southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Again, no major accumulations are expected. But a couple of inches of wet snow with temperatures above freezing could leave a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses northwest of I-30.
The precipitation is projected to depart the ArkLaTex shortly after midnight.
Then, cloudy, windy and cold weather is expected on Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s.
Highs that afternoon may only be in the 40s with slowly decreasing clouds.
