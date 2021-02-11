SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather is possible well into next week as four storms move through the ArkLaTex. As of Thursday evening, one was over the area, the next approaching California plus Monday's and Wednesday's systems were over the central Pacific Ocean.
Thursday night's storm was producing light rain. Temperatures were near freezing, but no icing conditions were reported.
But, some icing could occur late on elevated surfaces. So a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service.
The next system is projected to arrive on Sunday with light freezing drizzle and rain. Temperatures may stay below freezing all day. Slick spots on bridges and overpasses are possible.
Monday appears to be the first main event with significant icing and snow.
Ice accumulations may be a quarter inch or more from I-20 south and east.
Snow could stack up to a couple of inches near Shreveport to 4 plus inches from Texarkana into the mountains.
Wednesday's storm forecast has more uncertainty this many days out concerning timing, precipitation type and intensity. Stay tuned for updates.
Finally, the temperature forecast calls for colder weather through Tuesday. Highs may stay in the 20s-30s. Average for February is for lows in the upper 30s and highs in the low 60s!
