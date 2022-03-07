SHREVEPORT, La - Friday's weather maker was over Alaska as shown in the Water Vapor Imagery on Monday evening.
It's projected to bring a strong cold front into the ArkLaTex on Friday afternoon. By 5 p.m., rain is projected across the area (blue). A wintry mix (pink and white) may begin developing over northeast Texas and Oklahoma as temperatures fall into the 30s.
At 10 p.m., most of the area could experience a wintry mix that may last until after midnight.
By Saturday morning, this storm is forecast to have departed leaving clear skies and temperatures below freezing.
Light snow accumulations are projected at this time.
It's early in the forecasting. Wintry precipitation events are tough to nail down this many days out. If it's in the 60s-70s on Thursday and Friday before the event, the ground may be warm enough to hold accumulations to a minimum.
