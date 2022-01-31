Water Vapor Image of the Significant Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next significant weather maker scheduled for Thursday was just off the west coast of the US on Monday evening.

Surface Weather Map from Monday Evening

It is projected to bring some arctic air with it.  The arctic front was over Montana late Monday.

Thursday Morning Forecast

Precisioncast has the front south of us by Thursday morning.  Heavy rain is forecast over much of the ArkLaTex.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

In the afternoon, most of the heavy rain is south and east of the area.  But, a light wintry mix is possible (pink shading) over Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Thursday Night Forecast

The wintry precipitation is expected to taper off Thursday night.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain totals could be an inch or two especially in the northern half of the ArkLaTex.

Forecast Ice Accumulations

Forecast ice accumulations show up as fairly light.

Forecast Snow Accumulations

Most of the significant snow looks to stay northwest of us.

