SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next significant weather maker scheduled for Thursday was just off the west coast of the US on Monday evening.
It is projected to bring some arctic air with it. The arctic front was over Montana late Monday.
Precisioncast has the front south of us by Thursday morning. Heavy rain is forecast over much of the ArkLaTex.
In the afternoon, most of the heavy rain is south and east of the area. But, a light wintry mix is possible (pink shading) over Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The wintry precipitation is expected to taper off Thursday night.
Rain totals could be an inch or two especially in the northern half of the ArkLaTex.
Forecast ice accumulations show up as fairly light.
Most of the significant snow looks to stay northwest of us.
