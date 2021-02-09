SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances over the Pacific Ocean Tuesday evening are forecast to bring possible wintry weather to the ArkLaTex on Saturday and Monday.
Saturday's system may bring snow to Oklahoma and a light wintry mix to the ArkLaTex.
Here's the Saturday evening forecast.
Precipitation amounts are expected to be light in the ArkLaTex.
Monday's storm system looks stronger with the potential for significant snow and temperatures well below freezing.
Here's the forecast for Monday morning.
The storm may peak during the afternoon.
Snow is projected to end by late Monday evening.
Forecast amounts may reach a few inches or better!
Stay tuned for updates. This forecast is preliminary due to the uncertainty this far out.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.