Saturday and Monday's Weather Makers over the Pacific Ocean Tuesday Evening
Saturday and Monday's Weather Makers over the Pacific Ocean Tuesday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances over the Pacific Ocean Tuesday evening are forecast to bring possible wintry weather to the ArkLaTex on Saturday and Monday.

Saturday's Weather Disturbance

Saturday's system may bring snow to Oklahoma and a light wintry mix to the ArkLaTex.

Saturday Evening Forecast

Here's the Saturday evening forecast.

Ice Accumulation Forecast for Saturday
Snowfall Forecast for Saturday

Precipitation amounts are expected to be light in the ArkLaTex.

Monday's Storm System

Monday's storm system looks stronger with the potential for significant snow and temperatures well below freezing.

Monday Morning Forecast

Here's the forecast for Monday morning.

Monday Afternoon Forecast

The storm may peak during the afternoon.

Monday Evening Forecast

Snow is projected to end by late Monday evening.

Forecast Snow Amounts for Monday's Storm

Forecast amounts may reach a few inches or better!

Stay tuned for updates.  This forecast is preliminary due to the uncertainty this far out.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

1
0
1
0
1

Tags



Load comments