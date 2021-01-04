SHREVEPORT, La. - Recent computer forecast model solutions are indicating that a storm system over China on Monday evening could bring wintry weather to the ArkLaTex this coming Sunday.
It's early in the forecasting and this type of weather is tough to predict for our warm part of the country, but here goes:
Snow could fly (shown in white) early Sunday morning across the ArkLaTex.
And continue through the midday.
The snow may slowly taper off from west to east in the late afternoon.
Then, it may finish up over north Louisiana by late evening.
Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 30s during this event as shown.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.
