With the queens and princesses gathered around, First Lady Donna Edwards, left, and mom Marilyn Smith, right, watch as Gov. John Bel Edwards officially crowns Madison Smith queen of the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians in front of the Governor's Mansion. This occurred during a breakfast reception with Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards at the Governor's Mansion for the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians where Queen Madison Smith presided with festival queens and princesses in attendance Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards flew to the nation's Capital on Wednesday, but Louisiana politicos shouldn't expect to see him partying it up at Washington Mardis Gras.

Thanks to a surge in coronavirus cases, the governor plans to skip out on the biggest events at the annual gathering in D.C. this weekend for elected officials, lobbyists and big donors.

"We just wanted to make sure that we were being as safe as possible during the COVID spike," the governor's spokesperson, Christina Stephens, said.

