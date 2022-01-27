BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards flew to the nation's Capital on Wednesday, but Louisiana politicos shouldn't expect to see him partying it up at Washington Mardis Gras.
Thanks to a surge in coronavirus cases, the governor plans to skip out on the biggest events at the annual gathering in D.C. this weekend for elected officials, lobbyists and big donors.
"We just wanted to make sure that we were being as safe as possible during the COVID spike," the governor's spokesperson, Christina Stephens, said.
Read more about the governor's trip to Washington at our media partner The Advocate