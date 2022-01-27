With the queens and princesses gathered around, First Lady Donna Edwards, left, and mom Marilyn Smith, right, watch as Gov. John Bel Edwards officially crowns Madison Smith queen of the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians in front of the Governor's Mansion. This occurred during a breakfast reception with Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards at the Governor's Mansion for the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians where Queen Madison Smith presided with festival queens and princesses in attendance Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)