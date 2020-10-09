DELCAMBRE, La. - The Town of Delcambre remains under a mandatory evacuation order on Friday morning as Delta looms in the Gulf.
Mayor Pam Blakely says that most of the residents were asked to leave town by 5 p.m. Thursday. She says that those who have decided to stay will need to contact city hall.
"If you do decide to stay, you can call City Hall and tell us, and we'll check up on you and if you need anything, we're there," she said. "But when it gets to the bad part, that we will not be able to go at the exact time that you call us. And if things are going bad, and it's kind of hectic, you're gonna have to wait a while."
In preparations for Hurricane Delta, the mayor says that sandbags have been a vital part of keeping residents protected from potential storm surge and rising waters.
The town has also been removing trash and debris off the road and helping residents prepare their homes.
Residents, she says, are champions. Working together to help clean up after storms like Hurricane Laura which caused some damage in the area just two months ago.
Blakely says that her best advice for the town as Delta approaches is, "if you can get out, especially the elderly, please get them wherever they can be safe. First of all safety; safety first."