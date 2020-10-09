Timothy Schouest adds diesel to his boat's generator in preparation for Hurricane Delta at Bayou Carlin Cove, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Delcambre, La. Schouest plans to ride out the storm on his boat. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.