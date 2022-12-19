With key backers, Jeff Landry seen as early front-runner in Louisiana governor race

Landry outmaneuvered his potential opponents to nab the Louisiana Republican Party’s endorsement in November and has secured the backing of several GOP heavyweights, including Eddie Rispone, who narrowly lost the 2019 governor’s race and is a major financial backer of Republican candidates.
Landry also just won the support of U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, who cruised to election last month in his Acadiana-centered district, and former U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, who represented northeast Louisiana and finished third in the 2019 governor’s race behind Gov. John Bel Edwards and Rispone.
Donald Trump Jr. has endorsed Landry
, who has won cheers on the far right of the Republican Party for aggressively challenging Edwards’ COVID restrictions and for siding with conservatives by jumping into hot-button cultural issues, most recently by calling for parents to report
"extremely graphic sexual content" in public libraries.
Landry also can count on the financial muscle of Lane Grigsby, a longtime GOP mega-donor who lives in Baton Rouge.
“He is the front-runner at this point,” said Pearson Cross, a political science professor at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. “He has the endorsements. He is being successful raising money. He has strong statewide name recognition. His strongest potential rivals have not jumped into the race yet.”
