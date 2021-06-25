SHREVEPORT, La -- With the nomination to resume the city's curbside recycling program predicted to fail by two city councilmen, at least one of them is looking ahead to how the city can still offer some service to citizens.
Mayor Adrian Perkins administration is prepared to spend nearly $10 million across five years. Its four-person selection committee nominated Charlette Edwards of C. Edwards Concepts.
Councilman John Nickelson has said that based on his talks with fellow council reps and the administration, there aren't enough votes in her favor. Councilman Grayson Boucher agrees.
"I think that we've gotten a lot of feedback from our constituents. And it's overwhelming that they really don't want this company doing recycling for the city," Boucher said.
The mayor's spokeswoman says they have no further comment about the nomination. So it appears Edwards is on track for a down vote by the council on July 13.
KTBS 3 News tired to poll the rest of the council. Only James Flurry replied back, joining Boucher and Nickelson as no votes. That's significant because Flurry was part of the selection committee that unanimously chose Edwards.
But Flurry says he's against her now, based on information that's since been learned.
So all three council Republicans are solidly against Edwards. That means, if Nickelson is correct, at least one Democrat is also going to vote no, and sink the proposal to Edwards.
Boucher says the city's $2.50 monthly charge to customers would doom any curbside pickup recycling operation.
"I think that we're really going to have to look, listen to what the citizens want," Boucher said. "Are they willing to pay more money? Is there some type of private/public partnership that we can form with someone? Can we go in with the parish to maybe with their recycling program that they have with their dumpster sites? Can we expand with those?
"But as far as curbside recycling, I don't feel like that it's going to be able to come back in the form that it was prior," Boucher added.
Boucher says part of the problem is global market forces. Reports say cities across the country are curtailing -- if not scrapping -- their recycling programs.
"There's not a market right now for recyclable goods in China. Used to be there was. But now there's not," Boucher says.
China stopped important plastics and other recyclables three years ago.
"So I just don't see anybody being able to come in here and actually make a profit and provide the service we're accustomed to. I think that service died when it ended last fall," Boucher added.
Contracts with two contractors to pickup and process recycles in Shreveport expired last October.
The selection committee already knew that Edwards had no experience at picking up and hauling solid waste. It also knew she didn't have a fleet and personnel ready to go.
KTBS reporting this week showed that Edwards initially listed a Lexus SUV as a vehicle to haul recyclables with the State of Louisiana.
We also reported that Edwards made a state lawmaker a reference on her proposal without telling him. And, according to Rep. Thomas Pressly, the committee never checked with him.
Pressly said he would've told the committee that Edwards is not qualified. He said that was based on his experience helping her get licensed and equipped to finish cleanup after the fire at the former Don's Seafood Restaurant last year.
Most recently, KTBS revealed that Edwards failed to sign the felony verification affidavit in her proposal to the city. That form is to verify that she has no convictions or guilty pleas, nor does anyone else on her team.
We were again unable to reach Edwards for comment.
Flurry has said the committee picked Edwards because she was the only applicant to offer a plan for curbside pickup.