SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Cancer Center is among more than 80 cancer institutions and organizations across the United States that make up a consortium created because of concern for the extreme vulnerability of cancer patients during this pandemic and to gain an acute lack of knowledge of the true impact of COVID-19 on cancer patients.
That's because COVID-19 is mimicking symptoms often found in cancer patients, according to Dr. Lane Rosen, director of radiation oncology at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center.
So the health care provider is joining the newly formed COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19), which is headed by Vanderbilt University and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center with other participating centers including those at Willis-Knighton, Johns Hopkins University, Mayo Clinic and Massachusetts General.
"There is a lack of information in the United States and really around the world on how the COVID-19 virus is impacting cancer patients. That kind of data can be very valuable when it comes to setting up certain protocols and what we can do to protect those patients," Rosen said.
Roson also said cancer patients should pay close attention to their symptoms and not assume that it's cancer; it could be COVID-19.
“The consortium is launching an urgent effort to rapidly gather data (through registry) on the elevated risks of complications from COVID-19 faced by cancer patients,” said Briana Barrow McCollough, clinical trials manager at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center.
Healthcare professionals will share information and approaches to patients being treated for cancer and who also have or are presumed to have COVID-19.
“This information should drive further studies of COVID-19 in patients with cancer and why they might be at particularly high risk, how they are being managed, what complications occur and overall outcomes,” McCollough says.
“Because cancer patients are immunocompromised, they are naturally at a higher risk of infection with coronavirus. Additionally, they have to present more frequently at doctors’ offices and hospitals placing them at a higher risk,” said Rosen.
“There is a lack of quality data regarding the impact of coronavirus on cancer patients. It is important that cancer centers collect this information to assist with cure and prevention. We are proud to have joined a coalition of some of the largest cancer centers in the country to collect data on coronavirus in oncology patients,” Rosen said.
Oncologists at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center and patients with cancer in the United States will continue to navigate one of the most challenging issues of this crisis – whether to initiate or continue chemotherapy or radiation therapy, said Dr. Prakash Peddi, hematologist/oncologist.
Active cancer patients and cancer survivors of Willis-Knighton Cancer Center and those who have tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19 through Willis-Knighton testing are eligible to participate in this clinical trial registry. Patient identities will not be included in the registry survey, and patients need do nothing other than identify who they are and whether they are an active cancer patient or survivor.
Those who wants to be included in the registry should contact their medical oncologist, radiation oncologist or McCollough at (318) 212-8671.