SHREVEPORT, La. -- Cross linking is is an eye treatment only offered in this area at the Willis Knighton Eye Institute, and it's performed as a community service.
Cross linking is for patients with an eye condition known as keratoconus. That's when the cornea gets thinner and bulges outward.
On Healthline 3 Friday, Dr. Wyche T. Coleman III and Dr. Christopher Shelby said this type of surgery strengthens the cornea. The doctors say keratoconus is a condition that needs to be addressed right away so it doesn't progress and become a visual disability.
"Cross linking is not a commonly done procedure except for huge cities mainly because it's a money loser, and the reason it's a money loser is because it's done on people with keratoconus," said Coleman. "People with keratoconus, a lot of times, their visions aren't good with glasses or contacts, and they can't drive, and they can't work. So, they end up on Medicaid. Medicaid doesn't pay for corneal cross linking. Those are done free."
Doctors say if keratoconus is caught too late, the only choice left is a corneal transplant.