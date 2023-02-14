NEW ORLEANS, La. – Two of the largest hospital networks in Louisiana -- including Willis-Knighton Health System -- have been using a tracking code embedded deep in their websites that shares sensitive patient data without the patients’ knowledge or consent, according to class-action lawsuits filed by Herman Herman & Katz trial lawyers.
Known as Meta Pixel, the computer code created by the company that owns Facebook and Instagram potentially analyzed, gathered and shared the sensitive medical data of hundreds of thousands of patients, the lawsuits allege. These victims were patients within the LCMC Health Systems network of hospitals in the New Orleans area and Willis-Knighton Health System facilities in northwest Louisiana, according to the lawsuits.
Willis-Knighton provided KTBS with the following response to the allegations: "Willis-Knighton is one of many hospitals throughout the nation (including Louisiana) who have recently been sued regarding the very common use of digital media marketing tools. While we do not comment on ongoing litigation, Willis-Knighton is committed to protecting the privacy of those who communicate with us on a digital platform."
The Meta Pixel code was created by Meta to narrowly target users with digital advertisements. When website visitors clicked the “schedule an appointment” button, the code captured sensitive health information like medical conditions, prescriptions, doctors’ names, and previous appointments and sent it to Facebook. In one case, for example, a woman received targeted ads about heart disease and joint pain shortly after entering her information into one of the hospital websites.
According to the lawsuits, use of the Meta Pixel in healthcare settings violates the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which prohibits the sharing of personal health information with a third party without explicit patient consent.
LCMC Health Systems is a network of New Orleans-area hospitals and medical facilities, including Children’s Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Willis-Knighton Health System is the largest healthcare provider in northwest Louisiana and includes Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health, WK Bossier Health Center, WK Pierremont Health Center, and WK Rehabilitation Institute.
HHK is working with AZA Law in Houston and Kelly & Townsend LLC in Natchitoches on the litigation.