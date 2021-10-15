SHREVEPORT, La. -- WK Quick Care will again offer drive-thru flu shots at its Forbing and Bossier locations.
Drive-thru flu shots are option are an option for people who like the convenience of rolling down the window, rolling up a sleeve and getting the shot.
This year, Quick Care’s drive-thru shots will be available:
- Tuesday - Quick Care Bossier from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday - Quick Care Forbing from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Quadrivalent vaccine is available for adults and children ages 3 and older, as well as high dose vaccine for ages 65 and older. The quadrivalent vaccine protects against four different flu viruses.
Participants roll down the window, complete a mobile consent form, provide their insurance information and get vaccinated. If insurance coverage is not available, the cost of the shot is $35 (cash or credit card).
Flu shots are also available inside all Quick Care locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week during flu season while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.
“The concept of drive-thru flu shots is as simple as it sounds and only takes a few minutes to complete,” says Lesley Sawrie, Quick Care director. “Trained nurses administer the shot in both places. We just offer convenience in the comfort of your car.”
Because a flu shot is the first line of defense against the virus, Quick Care physicians are urging the public to get vaccinated annually.
“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year because it can reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization and death from the flu,” Sawrie says. “Getting a flu vaccine can also reduce the burden on the healthcare system that continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”