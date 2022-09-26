SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System will be the exclusive sports medicine provider for all Caddo high schools for the next 10 years, according to a joint announcement Monday.
“Willis-Knighton has a lengthy history with Caddo Schools in working with our system to provide for the needs of our students, staff and families,” Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree said. “This partnership builds on the successes we have seen over the years and unites Willis-Knighton and Caddo Schools together in a powerful way that ensures quality and continuity in medical services for our students and facility improvements that quite frankly would be difficult to otherwise realize without the generosity of Willis-Knighton.”
Willis-Knighton also will increase its services, including athletic trainers and physical therapists to provide comprehensive care. It also will provide updated, state-of-the-art defibrillators for all high schools.
“Willis-Knighton is proud to support all the student athletes in Caddo Parish, helping keep them healthy, manage injuries and speed recovery. This partnership with Caddo Parish is consistent with our commitment to improve the health and well-being of our community,” said Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System.
In addition, the healthcare system has pledged up to $3 million to fund needed upgrades to Lee Hedges Stadium, including restrooms, locker rooms, medical exam rooms and other accommodations.