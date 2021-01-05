SHREVEPORT, La. -- A female accused of being a holiday porch pirate has been arrested.
Shreveport police charged Melisa Griffin, 38, of Shreveport, with eight counts of theft. Additionally, her boyfriend, Jason Rogers, 48, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Throughout December, numerous homeowners reported a woman stealing packages from porches. She was captured on several home security cameras.
The investigation led to Griffin's home, which detectives searched and found numerous items that had been reported as stolen, police said. All of the merchandise will be returned to the victims.
Meanwhile, Griffin and Rogers were booked into the Shreveport City Jail Tuesday afternoon.