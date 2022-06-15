SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman is in jail after Shreveport police say she hit a teenage student with a bat and an extension cord.
Theresa Douglas, 49, was arrested Monday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.
Shreveport police were called to a local high school on May 2 to investigate visible injuries to a student. Douglas was named as the suspect.
The relationship between Douglas and the student was not disclosed in a Shreveport police news release.
The investigation is still ongoing.