TEXARKANA, Texas – A Little Rock woman turned herself in on Wednesday after information about her alleged "jugging" of an elderly woman was publicized late last month.
Several tips were given to Texarkana police identifying Yuquitia Bradley, 38, who allegedly stalked an elderly woman as she shopped at the Walmart on Richmond Road. Bradley then followed the victim to her house, approached her and while asking her for information, grabbed and stole the victim’s purse, then left in a vehicle, police said.
"Jugging" is a form of theft that includes robbery. It typically occurs when a suspect follows a victim from a bank or observes them with cash, follows them to their next location, oftentimes offers to help them in some way and then suddenly steals the cash from them and takes off.
Bradley was arrested for theft and credit card abuse and booked into the Bi-State Jail. Her bond was set at $40,000.