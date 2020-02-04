SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman is in jail Tuesday charged with committing identity theft, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Tiffany King, 32, is accused of making $13,047 in unauthorized charges to a former friend’s debit card. An investigation by Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Mike King (no relation) determined the victim’s card was used on Facebook via Facebook Pay and that other accounts were opened in the victim's name. Transfers from the victim’s account were later linked to Tiffany King.
Tiffany King was arrested Friday at a home in the 9400 block of Francis Street in Shreveport following a tip to Crime Stoppers. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for identity theft and resisting arrest.
Shreveport police assisted with the arrest.