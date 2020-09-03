SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police Homicide detectives have charged 40-year-old Kimberly Johnson with murder following the stabbing death of a man in east Shreveport this morning.
Thursday, just after 7:00 a.m., Shreveport police officers responded to reports of a deceased person in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue. They found a 42-year-old male dead inside the home.
Officers immediately saw blood on his chest and started securing the crime scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators with the Crime Scene Investigations Unit and the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and launched their investigations. CSIU took photographs and collected evidence and detectives began interviewing witnesses inside of the home.
During the detective’s ongoing investigation they learned that Johnson, the decedent’s live-in girlfriend, allegedly stabbed the decedent to death after an argument. Detectives were able to recover the weapon believed to be used in the murder.
Detectives got a warrant for Johnson’s arrest charging her with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Obstruction of Justice. Bond was set at $510,000.00.
Following an interview with detectives, Johnson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on her warrants.
Both men and women can be victims of domestic violence. If you or a loved one are in an abusive relationship please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300#3 or 318-673-6955. We can help.