SHREVEPORT, La -- The woman accused of tossing her two young boys into Cross Lake Friday gave her older daughter more motherly treatment. Sources inside the Shreveport Police Department say Ureka Black left a note and money for the girl, who is thought to be 12 or 13 years old.
That girl was in the custody of a grandmother. We have not learned what the note said.
Black, 32, is charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder in the death of her baby. Her other boy, just turning 5, survived after his rescue from the water.
Police in Waskom, Texas took Black into custody at a rest stop along Interstate 20 about two hours after the rescue operation in Shreveport. Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer says an officer checked the rest stop after getting an alert to be on the lookout for Black's silver Dodge minivan with Texas plates.
Meisenheimer says Black may have been asleep in the van.
"She had a sunscreen over the front windshield, and also had towels or blankets and such covering the side windows, because we couldn't see her when we walked up," Meisenheimer said.
He says she appeared disoriented, and was then uncooperative.
"She wouldn't get out of the van. She wouldn't talk. Just really wouldn't communicate with us," Meisenheimer said.
Eventually, the chief says Black complied and was taken to a hospital for observation, and then the Harrison County jail. She has since been extradited to Shreveport.
Black allegedly tossed the children into Cross Lake from the I-220 bridge, or a lower bridge along South Lakeshore drive.
Shreveport police have not officially released any further information.
Meisenheimer says Black's address was listed on Prospect Street in Shreveport's Highland area. But people in that area told KTBS 3 News they did not remember her.
We tracked down a former address in the Hooter Park area of Bossier City at the corner of Fullilove and Wilder. A neighbor there, who did not want to speak on camera, described Black as "friendly one day and unfriendly the next."
KTBS 3 News checked Black's criminal record. She has prior convictions for prostitution and arson among almost a dozen arrests in Caddo and Bossier parishes. But she's spent little time behind bars. Read more here.
She's now held without bond in the Caddo Correctional Center.