BENTON, La. – The third person accused in the 2019 death of a Bossier Parish man has pleaded guilty.
Shawna Michelle Jones, 31, of Shreveport, entered a plea Monday in Bossier District Court to an amended charge of principal to manslaughter. Jones was scheduled to go to trial for second-degree murder.
Bossier District Judge Mike Nerren sentenced Jones to 15 years in prison with credit for time served.
Jones, Justin Sepulvado and Alisha Lochabay were indicted in August 2019 in the March 2019 death of 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger. He was shot to death outside of his home on Post Oak Drive in Benton. Family members who had gathered for a get-together found him in the front yard.
Pippenger’s death went unsolved for months until detectives got a break in the case.
Sepulvado, 31, of Bossier City, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but in February he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Lochabay, 28, of Bethany, pleaded guilty in September 2020 to accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. She was initially charged with second-degree murder. Lochabay was given a five-year suspended sentence and placed on supervised probation for three years.