SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street.
Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story wood frame structure. Two of the occupants evacuated before firefighters got there.
It took 24 firefighters 9 minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
Lolee Walker, 43, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail for aggravated arson.
The house suffered major damage. There were no injuries.